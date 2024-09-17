According to ICMBio, 493 fighters are working on site; there is no record of affected animals

The fire in Brasília National Park that started on Sunday (September 15, 2024) continues to consume the environmental protection area. According to the latest update from ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) at 7 pm this Monday (September 16), the fires have already reached 2,000 hectares.

The agency reported that there are 493 firefighters, 3 planes and 1 helicopter from the Military Fire Department of the Federal District involved in the fire containment actions. There are no reports of animals affected. The PF (Federal Police) is investigating the case. For ICMBio, the fire was triggered by “human action”.

On the morning of Monday (September 16), a dense and dark column of smoke could be seen coming out of the park. According to the agency’s Integrated Fire Management coordinator, João Morita, the drought, high temperatures and strong winds contributed to the spread of the flames.

The Brasília National Park, also known as “Água Mineral” (Mineral Water Park), covers 42,300 hectares. The park has natural pools that are open to the public.

Part of the federal capital was covered in smoke. The photojournalist of Poder360Sérgio Lima, recorded the scene. See the images:

Due to poor air quality in the areas surrounding the park, the Federal District Department of Education authorized the suspension of classes in schools. The city woke up to a strong smell of smoke and poor visibility.