IIn Berlin’s Grunewald, exploding pieces of ammunition and fireworks have caused a major fire at the official detonation site of the State of Berlin. The fire in the southwest of the city has been spreading rapidly and uncontrollably since 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. The approaching fire brigade was initially unable to do anything about it. The firefighters had to quickly withdraw from the blasting site because of parts flying around. Amateur footage of the site shows a variety of firework explosions. Further exploding ammunition meant too great a danger for the firefighters. Firefighting helicopters, which the Bundeswehr was initially asked to use, were not used, but instead the Bundeswehr used armored recovery vehicles, which cut a path at the edge of the restricted area.

Water cannons and police clearance vehicles were then deployed to the fire area. The Berlin fire brigade began both from the Unterhavel and from a lake in the Grunewald to unload extinguishing water hoses and create pools with supplies, but at a distance of about one kilometer from the source of the fire. The forest floor there was also soaked to slow the fire. The police had meanwhile completely closed both the Avus motorway and the local and long-distance rail routes along the fire area since the early morning.

According to the Berlin fire brigade, the cause of the fire in Grunewald is still unclear. “That was a big topic here today: how can this happen?” said the spokesman for the Berlin fire brigade, Thomas Kirstein, on Thursday evening in an rbb special on the major fire in southwest Berlin. Kirstein pointed out that when the fire brigade arrived early in the morning, several buildings at the blast site in Grunewald were already “in full fire”.

The police will take care of determining the cause. “We had several conversations with the demolition experts today,” said the fire brigade spokesman. “They are also investigating together with the LKA in all directions, and of course they are also interested in how this could have happened.”

The extinguishing work was difficult because more ammunition parts and fireworks exploded on the site, the fire brigade announced on Thursday. Hours after the fire broke out, the emergency services could not get to the site of the blast and cracking noises could be heard. Because of the risk of further explosions, the fire brigade draws a blocking circle of around 1000 meters. Then, in the late afternoon, there was good news: extinguishing work also started in this safety zone.

Traffic restrictions are also possible on Friday

The fire had spread significantly within the security zone during the day: in the morning, the fire brigade assumed the fire would spread to an area of ​​around 1.5 hectares, which corresponds to a good two football pitches. Hours later, the fire brigade stated that the affected area was around 50 hectares. But: “They don’t all burn completely, some of them just smoked up,” said a spokesman.