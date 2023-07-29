AOn Friday afternoon, two people jumped from the twelfth floor to escape the fire in their apartment in Berlin-Kreuzberg. Despite resuscitation, they died on the spot, as a fire department spokesman said. Although the fire brigade prepared a safety cushion and a turntable ladder on site, the two probably had no chance. The safety cushion is designed for a maximum of 16 meters, but the twelfth floor means a height of more than 30 meters, said the fire department spokesman.

The police are currently investigating what caused the fire. Emergency services were still on site as of Friday evening. An eyewitness spoke of trauma. Several residents had watched the drama for minutes. The fire brigade offered help from pastors, also for their own forces.

Wrongly parked cars would have delayed the extension of a turntable ladder, he added. However, even the turntable ladder is not sufficient for this height. “In the case of a high-rise building, the escape route is located inside,” said the spokesman. Ordinarily, one would not try to rescue someone from that height from the outside.

As the police announced on Saturday, the dead were a man and a woman. A witness who lives on the ground floor of the house across the street told the German Press Agency that he noticed the fire and alerted the fire brigade. He heard calls for help from the fire in the apartment. The woman jumped very quickly to escape from the flames. The man first clung to the balcony and then let go.

116 emergency services on site

According to the fire department, the fire was extinguished after a good half hour around 5:06 p.m. At the top, 116 emergency services were on site. The fire did not spread to other apartments in the concrete house. But the floors above the fire apartment were loaded with smoke. Several residents got themselves to safety via the stairs.

The residential building is located on Lindenstrasse – not far from the Jewish Museum, which is also known to many tourists.