Home page World

Press Split

After a fire in a bar in Herford, investigations are being carried out in all directions © Christian Müller/Westfalennews/dpa

A bar in Herford is on fire; there is said to have been an explosion. The police are on site with strong forces and are investigating in all directions.

Herford – After a fire in a bar in downtown Herford, the police are investigating with a large contingent on site. It is still unclear whether an explosion was the cause, said a spokeswoman for the Bielefeld police, which is in charge of the investigation. A fire broke out in the bar. “We are investigating in all directions,” said the spokeswoman.

The investigations ranged from a technical defect to arson and even an attack. The fire brigade and the technical relief organisation are on site. The police are “on site with strong forces” to find out the cause of the fire. It is also still unclear whether there were any victims, said the spokeswoman. dpa