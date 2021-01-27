The deflagration, which began in the town of El Bolsón, in the Patagonian province of Río Negro, has caused serious environmental damage and one injury so far. Investigators preliminarily believe that the conflagration started accidentally.

Argentina is on high alert due to the fires of the summer season in Patagonia. The latest blast affects the tourist town of El Bolsón and has destroyed 8,500 hectares of native forest. The flames continue to advance thanks to the complicated orography of the area and the Government of Buenos Aires has been forced to increase the means to extinguish them.

For now, the material damage amounts to “two houses”, and firefighters and brigades managed to “safeguard a large number of homes at risk from the advance of the flames”, although the fire is still active.

In total, about 100 people from different state and provincial agencies are carrying out the tasks of extinguishing the flames. The forest fire has injured at least one person and led to the eviction of several more, according to the AP news agency.

Everything indicates that the fire started accidentally

Although the causes of the conflagration have not yet been determined, the local governor of Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, assured that after flying over the area by helicopter, the investigators pointed out that the fire “could have started in one of the houses in the area, where a social event was being held ”.

The researchers point out that the point where the disaster started can be observed “clearly” from the air, so it is believed that this fire could have been caused accidentally.

The authorities decreed “for preventive reasons” the closure of the highway that connects the town of El Bolsón with the tourist San Carlos de Bariloche.

Weather projections indicate that temperatures will be lower than usual for the next few hours and that the wind will subside, something that gives hope that the extinction efforts can move faster to end the fire.

The number of troops deployed in the area increased in the last hours to control all the outbreaks. © Government of Río Negro via AFP

2020 was an especially dry year for all of Argentina. Several provinces have already suffered the consequences of the summer fires. Córdoba, in the center of the country, was the most affected with some 331,000 hectares burned, in a year in which more than a million hectares were destroyed. The lack of rain made 2020 the driest year since 1995.

With EFE and local media