The fire in an orphanage on Polyarnaya Street in Moscow has been extinguished, there are no casualties, reported on February 2 at the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies in Moscow.

“At 20:16 the fire was completely extinguished. No information about the victims has been reported, ”the agency’s report says.

It is specified that upon the arrival of fire and rescue units at the address: st. Polyarnaya, d. 54A, it turned out that in one of the rooms on the third floor of the house, things and furniture were on fire on a total area of ​​about 10 square meters. m.

In the press service Moscow prosecutor’s office informed about the check on the fact of the fire.

“During the prosecutor’s inspection, the reasons and conditions of the incident will be established, as well as an assessment will be made of the compliance of the responsible persons with the requirements of federal legislation, including fire safety. Deputy Babushkinsky interdistrict prosecutor Ilya Timofeev is on the spot, ”the ministry said.

The department of labor and social protection of the population of the city of Moscow explained that immediately after the discovery of the fire, 36 children and 15 employees were taken out of the building.

“All are temporarily accommodated in the nearest educational institution. All conditions have been created there for the comfortable accommodation of children and workers of the center. Their educators are with the children, ” department…

Buses were sent to the school to transport the children and staff to the Kakhovskiye camomile center, where they are already preparing for their arrival, they noted.

Earlier that day, it was reported about 50 people evacuated from the burning building, among them, according to preliminary data, there were 15 children.