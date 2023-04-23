Two dead and 10 injured, six of them seriously, in a restaurant fire in central Madrid. The flames in an Italian restaurant in the Plaza de Manuel Becerra in the Salamanca district and, as El Pais reports, flared up from the dining room. Among the victims there would also be an employee of the restaurant. According to several witnesses, the fire originated from “an error by the waiter in preparing the flambé pizza”. Although ten ambulances and twelve teams of firefighters arrived, local authorities report, the tragedy could not be avoided.