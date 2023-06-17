Ministry of Emergency Situations: a fire in a high-rise building in the center of Belgorod is completely eliminated

The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the complete elimination of a fire in an elite apartment building in the center of Belgorod, where a boiler room on the roof caught fire. Writes about it RIA News.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the fire has been completely eliminated, the special services are dismantling and pouring the structures. There were no deaths or injuries in the fire, officials said.

Earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the fire in a high-rise building originated in a boiler room located on the roof.

A fire on the roof of a multi-storey building in the elite LCD “Slavyansky” on Svyato-Troitsky Boulevard in Belgorod was previously reported.