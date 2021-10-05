The flames developed in via Prenestina, on the outskirts of the capital. Almost 250 cars have been damaged by flames or burned entirely from 2016 to today

ROME. Twenty-six buses on fire in one evening. A probable malicious gesture, on the night of the electoral count that sees the Rays give way to one between Roberto Gualtieri and Enrico Michetti, respectively the center-left and center-right candidates for the Municipality of Rome. The flames broke out at 4 o’clock this night in the Atac warehouse in via Prenestina, on the outskirts of the capital.

In addition to the firefighters, the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Montesacro and colleagues from the Roma Tor Sapienza station intervened on the spot. In addition to them are also the soldiers of the Investigative Unit for the reliefs of what would seem to be a real act of an intentional nature. The area has been seized and the images of the cameras in the area that may have filmed the arsonist are being examined.

An Atac depot in Rome is on fire: 30 buses destroyed

In the next few hours, a first information will arrive in the prosecutor’s office. Only after that the magistrates will open a file on the affair. And this is only the latest, in chronological order, among the fires that involved the Atac buses in Rome nicknamed the “Flambus bus”. Almost 250 cars have been damaged by flames or burned entirely from 2016 to today. In Rome, the burning buses, between Atac vehicles (the company that manages much of the local public transport system in Rome) and Tpl (the consortium that manages the suburban lines), has now become a sad constant, like the wild boar emergency. It matters little whether the fire is arson or accidental.

The numbers – reported by the AGI agency – are representative of a phenomenon that is too frequent and are alarming: in 2016 there were 36 cases of vehicles that went up in flames. In 2017 there were 46 episodes, 44 in 2018, 45 in 2019. Small decrease (30) in 2020, and who knows if the decrease is explained only by the various lockdowns imposed by the pandemic. In 2021, with the stake last night, we returned to 45.