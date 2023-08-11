Home page World

After the fire in a holiday accommodation with several deaths in Alsace, the authorities continue to investigate. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Why did eleven people have to die in a holiday home in Wintzenheim, France? The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into suspected negligent homicide.

Wintzenheim – After the fire in a holiday accommodation in Alsace with eleven dead, the public prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into suspected negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm. The public prosecutor’s office in Paris announced on Friday that certain safety regulations may not have been complied with. The cause of the fire must first be determined. Because of the scope of the investigation and because the victims came from all over France, it is not the local authority that is dealing with the case, but a special unit in Paris.

On Wednesday morning around 6.30 a.m. there was a fire in the holiday accommodation in Wintzenheim, about 50 kilometers from Freiburg. At the time, two groups of people with mild intellectual disabilities were staying in the house. 17 people were able to save themselves, one of them was injured. Eleven people died. dpa