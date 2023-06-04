A refugee accommodation catches fire in Apolda, Thuringia. Any help comes too late for one person, and eight others are injured. The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Apolda – A dead person was found after a fire in a refugee accommodation in Apolda. Eight other people were injured, according to the police and the spokeswoman for the Weimarer Land district office. MDR Thuringia had previously reported. The fire is said to have started early Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Fire investigators were requested, said the spokeswoman for the district office.

According to the spokeswoman, around 300 people live in the accommodation. Since the building was uninhabitable after the fire, the people were taken by bus to an initial reception for refugees in Hermsdorf in the Saale-Holzland district. dpa