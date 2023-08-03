The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the localization of a fire in a warehouse on Uralskaya Street in Krasnodar

The fire in a warehouse in Krasnodar on Uralskaya Street was localized. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory in Telegram-channel.

The ministry clarified that the fire was localized on an area of ​​400 square kilometers, firefighters are dismantling and pouring structures. No harm done.

The fire became known on the night of Thursday, August 3. Initially, the fire area was 100 square meters, later it increased to 300 square meters due to high combustibility. 64 personnel and 18 pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the fire. The authorities did not name the reason for what happened in the Kuban.