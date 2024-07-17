A fire broke out Wednesday at a shopping mall in southwest China, with an unspecified number of people “trapped” inside, state television reported.

Footage broadcast on television and others circulated on social media showed clouds of black smoke rising from the building in the city of Zigong, located 1,600 km from the capital Beijing in Sichuan Province (southwest).

The fire broke out in the early evening in a shopping mall on the ground floor of a 14-storey building, according to state television.

The same source said, “At 20:20 (12:20 GMT), the fire was extinguished and 17 people were rescued.

Others are still trapped as rescue operations continue.