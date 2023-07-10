Fire in a nursing home in Milan, reports ignored by Ats

“There is an alarm raised for months but unheeded behind the tragedy of the RSA “Casa dei Coniugi” of Via dei Cinquecento in Milan, cost the lives of 6 people and hospitalization for another 81, a tragedy that could be repeated in this or other ways, if the serious criticalities present in this as in other structures in the territory of the area are not tackled with immediate and concrete measures ATS of the Metropolitan City of Milan managed by private parties”, is what he claims Marco Caldirolinational president of Democratic Medicine.



Reports by Cub on Radio Popolare

There are key elements that emerged earlier this year a “37e2”, the health broadcast of Popular Radio conducted by Vittorio Agnoletto, doctor and exponent of Democratic Medicine, who in two episodes of the month of January, on the 20th (from 6.00 to 21.21 HERE THE LINK ) and on the 27th, he addressed the situation in the RSA with the participation of Walter Gelli, head of CUB Sanità, starting from an investigation carried out by that union.

The email sent by Democratic Medicine to the Proges cooperative

“In the second episode, that of January 27, (from 9.28 to 23.00 HERE THE LINK) – explains Vittorio Agnoletto – we have put the structures of the Municipality of Milan managed by the Proges Cooperative under the magnifying glass, including the Casa dei Coniugi in via dei Cinquecento. In an email dated January 24 (DOWNLOAD HERE) we had invited the executives of Project to intervene to provide precise answers to the criticisms raised, including serious shortcomings in the organization of personnel, subjected to overwork and exhausting shifts, in the efficiency and availability of tools and principals essential for the management of guests, from assisted toilets, to trolleys, to the people lift, to work material that is sometimes unavailable or scarce, up to the internal laundry service that is no longer available, and more generally on the lack of ordinary and extraordinary maintenance service. But the management of the cooperative had declined the invitationor with the justification that he would address such topics in trade union meetings”.

