The president of France Fraternités Pierre Henry denounces on franceinfo the absence of a typical coverage of Europe, after the big fireplace which ravaged the Moria refugee camp, on the island of Lesbos on Wednesday 9 September.

“Lesbos, it is the disgrace of Europe”, launched Wednesday, September 9 on franceinfo Pierre Henry, the president of the affiliation France Fraternities, as hundreds of migrants discover themselves homeless on the island of Lesvos on Wednesday after the large fireplace that ravaged Moria, Greece’s largest and sordid refugee camp on Wednesday morning, the place one other fireplace broke out in night.

“We don’t perceive what’s presently taking place in Lesbos if we don’t bear in mind the scenario that has prevailed on this island since 2015”, explains Pierre Henry. “Of the million Syrian and Afghan refugees who’ve arrived in Greece, nearly half first arrived on the island of Lesbos, on makeshift boats chartered by the Mafia, beneath the watchful eye of Mr. Erdogan”. The island of Lesbos, 100,000 inhabitants, is “fifteen kilometers from the Turkish shore”, remarks the president of France Fraternités.

Mr. Erdogan is enjoying with nerves, first of the refugees after which after all of Greece and Europe which wouldn’t have a typical coverage.Pierre Henryto franceinfo

The previous director normal of France Terre Asile visited Lesbos in 2016 and 2018. It testifies to “The dread on the exodus, the drained appears, the unsure destiny of kids and outdated individuals. And it grew to become dread on the abominable circumstances of detention of the individuals within the Moria camp” which is deliberate for 3,000 individuals and which now accommodates “13,000, 14,000, 15,000”.

Pierre Henry asks the query “the absence of a typical European coverage”. “The European Union has pressured Greece’s hand to carry again the refugees. So, we come to this example which displays the difficulties of implementing a harmonized European asylum regulation, which reveals a Europe à la carte in terms of speaking about solidarity and which reveals that there is no such thing as a consensus on this concern. “

The president of France Fraternités acknowledges that France will “participate within the relocation of the refugees. Nearly 200 of them will arrive within the subsequent ten days in a reception which is organized by the Workplace of Immigration and Integration. However extra have to be carried out. ”

We’ve to work with Germany, with Eire, Portugal, Spain, with those that are volunteers. In any other case, Europe can be down as soon as once more.Pierre Henryto franceinfo

Pierre Henry due to this fact pleads for “a humanitarian coalition for a direct response. It’s the least we are able to do.” However past that, he believes that it’s mandatory “to attract up a European coverage. In any other case, on this space as in others, it will likely be a failure exhausting felt by public opinion.”