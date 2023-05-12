Thursday, May 11, 2023, 10:24 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Firefighters from the Fire Fighting Consortium extinguished a fire in a house in the San Diego neighborhood on Thursday night. The fire originated at 7:15 p.m. on the third floor of a five-story building on Luis de Peralta street.

A Local Police patrol, an ambulance from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061, personnel from the municipal Emergency service and an advanced life support ambulance in prevention for the transfer of a pregnant woman and a child who They did not finally need to be transferred to the hospital.

The proximity of a children’s playground to the place of the fire caused dozens of people to crowd at the doors of the building and the Local Police had to prevent access to the block of flats.