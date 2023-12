Tragedy in the night in Campobasso. A 9-year-old boy died in a house fire. The older brother, 12 years old, the 4 year old sister and the mother were injured, all hospitalized at Cardarelli with the red code. It happened in the Colle Calcare district. The firefighters were on site, who put out the fire, the 118, who transported the injured to hospital, and the police, who are investigating to clarify the causes of the tragedy.