Fire in a company in the Ferrara area after a violent explosion. Five workers were injured, no deaths

Strong explosion in a plastic material factory in Fiscagliain the province of Ferrara. It happened this morning, Wednesday 17 July, around 7. After the explosion, which occurred in the Alipar company in via Lidi Ferraresi, it is a fire broke out which, fortunately, does not appear to have caused any deaths. There are five company employees injured: according to the first available information, Three men Not they would be in serious conditionWhile two were transported to helicopter rescue to the hospital. One in the main one in Bologna and the other in the Burns Center at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. On site, in addition to the 118 health workers, to help the injured workers, the Fire fighters hey carabinieri. From the first investigations, it seems that, during the use of a flexiblea spark struck and made explode an acetylene cylinder. This, then, would have caused the violent fire that the firefighters are managed to prevent it from expanding to nearby structures.

The mayor of Hostelanother municipality of Ferrara and bordering Fiscaglia, Elena Rossipublished a post on social media warning its citizens. “Having heard the provincial command of the Ferrara Fire Brigade”, who advise “the population of Ostellato to stay inside your own homes with the windows and shutters closed until the fire was completely extinguished. The outdoor activities of the Cre have been suspended and the children are inside the structures”. The mayor then concluded: “Pay close attention“.



