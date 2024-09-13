Three people died in a fire that occurred yesterday evening, Thursday 12 September, around 11pm, in Milan, in a Chinese goods store in via Ermenegildo Cantoni 3. The victims were all young and of Chinese nationality: two brothers aged 19 and 17 and another 24-year-old.

Five vehicles from the Milan Fire Department intervened on site, working all night to put out the flames and then proceed to secure the warehouse. The Carabinieri and the scientific police are investigating to understand the dynamics of the tragic event. 118 and the local police are also on site. The firefighters are still working to proceed with cooling the rooms and the consequent evacuation.