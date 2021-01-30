Firefighters from Santiago de Chile have confirmed a large fire registered early this morning at the San Borja Arriarán hospital. As they assured, all the children have already been evacuated.

The alert has been declared around 7 in the morning and there is still no record of victims, while at least seven fire crews are working on the site to control the emergency.

According to medical sources to the DNA radio chain, the main point of the emergency It would take place on the third floor of the healthcare facility, in the children’s ICU.

There is also evidence of serious damage to the plant immediately above, as confirmed by the Chilean Emergency Information Network.

Carabineros personnel arrived at the place, while doctors help to assist those present.

Firefighters entered the building to attack the flames from the inside, after the fourth fire alarm was declared.

“We are doing a coordinated work with the health personnel to evacuate all the patients, the first were those who were not connected to respirators and now we are coordinating the evacuation of the most complicated patients. The work of extinguishing the fire is in the last hospital floor, “declared one of the fire officials.

Regarding the origin of the fire, the firefighters clarified: “When we resolve the evacuation and the extinction of the fire, the investigation will begin to find out how the fire originated.”

“There are no patients or civilians injured”, they assured. Medical personnel and patients are being evacuated from the scene. With this, dozens of relatives came to the surroundings to obtain information.

Some 40 fire crews have been called for offensive work against the fire that affects the area located at the intersection of Amazonas and Santa Rosa streets.

Chile’s Health Minister Enrique Paris arrived at the scene to monitor the emergency.

The extension of the smoke can be observed from points of the capital.

With information from DPA.