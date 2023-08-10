Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations: a fire in a car service in Domodedovo was localized at 1.2 thousand square meters. meters

A fire in a car service in Domodedovo was localized on an area of ​​1.2 thousand square meters. About it RIA News reported in the press service of the Main Directorate (GU) of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Moscow Region.

The fire was localized at 4:18 Moscow time

Earlier it was reported that a fire on an area of ​​1,000 square meters occurred in a car service located at the address: Domodedovo urban district, Konstantinovo village, Bypass highway, possession 1, building 1.