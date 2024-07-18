Three children, a teenager and three adults: this is the toll of the tragic fire that occurred last night in Nice. Investigators are hypothesizing a “criminal lead”

Seven people die in a fire in an apartment building in Nicecity in the South of France, which happened this NightAmong the victims there would also be three little children. Firefighters were called around 2:30 during the night between Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th July: flames had been reported on the seventh floor of a building in the neighbourhood of Millsone working-class area of ​​the city. Despite the timely intervention of the French firefighters, seven innocent deaths could not be avoided. The identity of the victims is not yet known, but it is known that the The deceased children were 5, 7 and 10 years oldwhile the other victims, all from the same family, are a teenager, two women it’s a man. It seems that one of them died after throwing herself out of the window to escape the flames.

The details are not yet known. Causes of the fire that led to the deaths of so many people, but investigators think it was a malicious act. They made it known that “privilege the criminal trail” for the fire in the apartment building in the Moulins area. “Given the initial elements, I have opened an investigation for malicious acts with lethal consequences”, declared the Attorney Damien Martinelli.

Among the wounded, a person she was taken to the hospital at the end of his life and others two were hospitalized in serious conditions. Rescuers spoke of a “violent fire in an apartment” on the seventh floor of the building. Three people were rescued with the ladder truck while dozens left the building from the main entrance. To put out the fire, they were involved 25 vehicles and 72 firefighters. These have saved the lives of 35 people, all of whom were evacuated from the building. The “evacuees” will be able to take refuge in the Nikaia room, located in the municipality of Nice which has opened a crisis unit to help those affected by the fire. «They will be placed in other accommodations»assured the deputy mayor of Nice, Anne Ramos, on bfmtv.

Macron’s message: “Moving thoughts for Nice”

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his “emotion” over the fire in Nice with a post on “X”. He expressed his emotion and closeness to the families of the victims: “My thoughts are with Nice after the fire in the Moulins district. I thank the state services and the emergency services for their intervention. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We are at their side and alongside all the people of Nice. United.”