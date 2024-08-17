London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters were on Saturday battling a blaze at the 16th-century Somerset House building in central London, where thick black smoke could be seen on the horizon.

“Crews are responding to flames in part of the building’s roof,” the department said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Somerset House, located on the banks of the River Thames, dates back to 1547. It was once a royal palace and is now a cultural and entertainment centre.

In the north wing of the building is the Courtauld Gallery, which houses one of the greatest art collections in the world.

The arts center said “all staff and audience members are safe” and that the building has been closed.

London Ambulance Service urged residents to avoid the area and asked local businesses to keep their windows and doors closed. Somerset House said on social media: “Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire in a small part of the building.”

“London Fire Brigade arrived quickly and we are working closely with them to control the spread of the fire,” he added.