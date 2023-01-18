The module of a warehouse, located near the cargo terminal, at Tom Jobim International Airport – RioGaleão, in Rio de Janeiro, was hit by a fire this Wednesday (18.jan.2023). According to the concessionaire that manages the site, the area has been isolated and there are no records of victims.

The administrator also informed that the landing and takeoff operation was not affected, including the handling and integrity of import and export cargo.

Due to the intense smoke, the Rio de Janeiro Operations Center published an alert on his Twitter profile about the visibility of the track and asked drivers to pay attention.

Read the note from the RioGaleão concessionaire released this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) at 3:10 pm:

“RIOgaleão continues to operate normally, with no impact on flight and cargo operations”

“RIOgaleão informs that the airport brigade works together with the Fire Department to fight a fire in a module of a warehouse, located near the Cargo Terminal. As a security measure, the area was cordoned off. No casualties were reported”

“The concessionaire informs that there are no impacts on the operation of landings and takeoffs, nor on the movement and integrity of the airport’s import and export cargo“