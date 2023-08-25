Victims were rescued by the Fire Department and sent for medical care; The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

A large fire hit a warehouse that stores mattresses in Brás, a neighborhood in the center of São Paulo, on the morning of this Friday (25.Aug.2023). At least 3 people were rescued with injuries, according to the Fire Department.

The corporation reported that the fire started around 10:17 am. One of the victims was experiencing breathing difficulties from inhaling large amounts of smoke. The 2nd was rescued with burns on her face. The 3rd had wounds on one hand. The 3 were taken to the emergency rooms of Santa Casa de Misericórdia and Ipiranga.

Watch:

Witnesses near the scene of the incident recorded the cloud of smoke that filled the sky.

Factory fire in Brás. home side pic.twitter.com/buXp52i4CK — Corpo de Pai (@RodrigUrso) August 25, 2023

Eight units of the Fire Department were sent to the fire region. There is still no information on what caused the fire.