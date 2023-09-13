Firefighters were called shortly after midnight this Wednesday (September 13th); Flames have been controlled and there are no casualties

A fire hit the campus of UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul), in Porto Alegre (RS), in the early hours of this Wednesday (September 13, 2023). Smoke covered the area that houses the Engineering, Economics and Law faculties, in the Historic Center of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

The fire has already been fought and there are no reports of casualties. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Fire Department told the newspaper Zero hour was triggered shortly after midnight this Wednesday (September 13th). According to the teams, the fire started in a room in the outsourced maintenance sector of the Engineering faculty, located next to the Geotechnical Engineering and Environmental Geotechnology laboratory.

Captain Rainiere Vieira Dias said that the flames were controlled quickly. It was possible to prevent the fire from reaching other buildings. In the laboratory where the fire started, only the roof was damaged.

Images of the flames were published on social media. Watch:

⭕️ A sad scene tonight, a fire hit the central campus of UFRGS close to the Faculties of Law and Economics.

Three fire trucks have already controlled the flames, so far there are no reports of injuries. The fire seen on the roof of a kind of warehouse, but in… pic.twitter.com/VlFsKAqwVf — Laura Sito (@laurasito) September 13, 2023

Hence UFRGS on fire pic.twitter.com/UBriMeB8DA — Carol Silva 🇦🇹 (@CarolFriess1909) September 13, 2023