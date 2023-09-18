Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/18/2023 – 7:36

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in Itaim Bibi, in the west zone of the city of São Paulo, in the early hours of this Monday, 18th. According to the Fire Department, there is no record of victims and the fire has already been extinct.

The corporation adds that the causes of the accident that hit the unit located at Rua Joaquim Floriano, 533, are still being investigated.

According to the Fire Department, six vehicles provided assistance at the scene.

In a statement, Hospital Sírio-Libanês reported that services are being rearranged due to the fire.

“The outpatient unit, which serves day patients, will be closed on Monday, and all appointments are being rearranged. The causes of this incident are still being investigated,” said the hospital.