An accidental fire, which started this Thursday (28), reached the back of the Elefante Sanctuary – Brazil (SEB) property, which has approximately 1,200 hectares and is located in Chapada dos Guimarães, in Mato Grosso.

According to SEB, a neighbor was burning construction debris on a rural property that borders the sanctuary's land. After quickly getting out of control, the fire spread to the border of the animals' refuge. The property administrators assured, however, that the fire is at the furthest point of the habitat of elephants.

“The place where the fire is located is difficult to cross on foot, making it difficult to fight. So the initial steps were to monitor it and let it burn to a location where firefighters could get to it. [o incêndio]. Or, if the situation worsened, use an aircraft to drop water on the site”, says the note from the Brazilian Elephant Sanctuary.

At institution's social network, representatives of the Elephant Sanctuary shared details about the fire with internet users, monitoring carried out since they started smelling fire. The messages inform animal advocates that elephants are safe. “The most important information is that the elephants are safe. They are very far from the burning vegetation. None of them are responding negatively to what is happening in the distance, there is no strong smell of smoke near them, and the air is clean,” says SEB.

The president and co-founder of the sanctuary in Brazil, Scott Blais, remotely captured aerial images of the fire with a drone owned by the sanctuary. With the equipment, it is possible to determine how far away the fire is and how big it is. The videos were sent to the Mato Grosso Military Fire Department, and the agents “would have been surprised at how quickly they [o fogo] it appeared to be spreading,” the note says.

The Mato Grosso government must send a helicopter to obtain more details of the situation that could contribute to planning to combat the fire at the site. According to the institution, military firefighters regularly visit the property for monitoring, even without fires occurring.

Sanctuary currently houses six females – Instagram photo/Elefantes Brasil

O Elephant Sanctuary – Brazil It is the first and only elephant sanctuary in Latin America. The project is led by the Global Sanctuary for Elephants (GSE) and ElephantVoices, both international organizations run by experts in these animals.

Currently, the non-profit organization houses six female Asian elephants.

The animals residing in the sanctuary, rescued from circuses, zoos and an eco-park in Argentina, are Bambi, Lady, Maia, Mara, Guillermina and Rana, and their ages range from 23 to 61 years.