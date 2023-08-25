admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/25/2023 – 12:34

A large fire broke out in a mattress storage shed on Rua Vinte e Um de Abril, in the Brás region, in the center of São Paulo, this Friday morning, the 25th. Until the publication of this article, the information is that three people were injured in the occurrence.

“The first victim was rescued for inhaling smoke. The second had a burn on her face. Both were sent for service at Santa Casa. The third victim had a hand injury. She was taken to the Ipiranga emergency room,” said the corporation.

At least eight teams are on site to fight the fire. On social media, videos show the fire taking over the property, as well as excess smoke in the region. The fire causes will be investigated.