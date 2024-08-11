Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 11/08/2024 – 17:37

Images show a column of smoke from a cooling tower at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, occupied by the Russians since 2022. Ukrainian President accuses Kremlin of starting fire and using the facility to “blackmail” EuropeA fire broke out this Sunday (11/08) in a cooling tower at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, which has been occupied by Russian forces since 2022.

Ukrainians and Russians have traded blame over who caused the fire, but both sides say no spike in radiation levels has been detected around the plant, which is in southeastern Ukraine.

In a message on the X network, with a video showing smoke coming out of the plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed “Russian terrorists” for the fire and demanded action from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“We recorded from Nikopol that the Russian occupiers started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. Currently, radiation levels are within normal limits. However, as long as Russian terrorists maintain control over the nuclear power plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal. Since the first day of its occupation, Russia has been using the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant only to blackmail Ukraine, all of Europe and the world. We are waiting for the world to react, waiting for the IAEA to react. Russia must be held accountable for this. Only Ukrainian control over Zaporizhia can guarantee a return to normality and complete security,” Zelensky wrote on the X network.

The Kremlin blamed the fire on strikes launched by Ukraine. “As a result of the shelling of the city of Energodar by the Ukrainian military, a fire broke out in a cooling system of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” Yevgeny Balitsky, the Kremlin-appointed governor of the occupied Zaporizhia territory, said in a Telegram message. Balitsky also said that the “radiation background” around the facility was normal.

“There is no threat of a steam explosion or any other consequences,” he said, adding that firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze.

The IAEA, which has a team stationed at the site, has repeatedly urged restraint, saying it fears reckless military action could trigger a major nuclear accident at the plant.

With six reactors, Zaporizhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. In 2022, it became the first active nuclear power plant to continue operating in the midst of a war. After more than two years of occupation, the reactors remain offline, but they still need power and skilled workers to perform crucial cooling operations.

The site is on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River – a frontline that snakes through southern Ukraine. Ukraine controls the opposite bank and Russia has repeatedly accused its forces of deliberately bombing the plant – allegations Ukraine denies. Kiev, in turn, accuses Moscow of militarizing the facility, including deploying heavy weapons there early in the conflict. According to Kiev, Russia’s control over the plant is a form of nuclear “blackmail.”

The fire comes as Ukraine has been conducting a military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, which has caught the Russians off guard. Analysis shows that the Ukrainians have advanced at least 20 kilometers into Russian territory, prompting the Kremlin to send reinforcements to the region. The Kursk incursion is Kiev’s most significant attack on Russia since Moscow launched its war of aggression against the neighboring country in February 2022.

On social media, analysts speculated whether the fire at the plant had not been started by the Russians as a form of “message” to Ukraine in light of the advance of Kiev troops in Kursk in recent days.

jps (ots, DW, AFP)