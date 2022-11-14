The Fire HD 8 from Amazon is renewed with this new edition, the generational leap is not striking in a striking way, but it still has its why. After all, Fire tablets don’t have to compete in a high-end market, they just provide a good foundation for a very low price.

Fire HD 8 2002: Introduction

The small Amazon box is the equivalent of a slightly stiffer cardboard envelope than normal, I understand the economy and the ecological choice, but it is really far from being even a slightly safe box for a technological device, with one screen to be preserved.

Inside you will find the charger and the USB-C cable. Unfortunately, the material is really scarce and very sensitive to fingerprints, I sincerely understand the whole production process focused on making it as economical as possible, but they exist equally cheap materialswhich do not become an FBI wanted card.

The front camera is placed on the long side, smart choice, like inserting the stereo speakers above the camera, making the top stand out from the bottom, and avoiding obstructing them while watching the content.

On the back, however, the camera is positioned high on one side, like in all smartphones. There are the volume and power keys along with the Jack port, which fortunately has not been removed. Also present the accommodation for an extra SD.

The 8 ″ screen is perfectly functional even if not really HD, but it must be said that it would not even make sense given the size and cost of this Fire HD 8.

Fire HD 8 2002: Info and Test

I have to start from some premises, to try to explain why anyone would buy a product like the Fire HD 8 with this type of hardware despite its extremely low price. Tablets basically exist to help us with production problems, but they haven’t had all the development that we would have imagined some ago.

We can say that by now they have their very specific market, and are no longer mobile phones with the largest screen. So one would think that it doesn’t make much sense to buy cheap ones, and well that’s not the case, in reality very cheap tablets have their raison d’être.

For example children, since you would never give your precious tablet to your children or your siblings to watch content on the internet with the various risks that this could entail. If anything, there is a need for a closed and controllable mini tool, with a very narrow and safe selection of applications.

Or you just need a bigger but not bulky screen and unnecessarily expensiveto watch some series in bed before falling asleep, or even read you a good book in a format more comfortable than a simple smartphone.

So far everything ok, I am aware that the price of the Fire HD 8 is perfectly in line with what it offers, even 30% more performance with reference to the 2020 version. Some things, however, make you turn up your nose:

a super limited app store (yes there are some games, but nothing to do with Goole Play)

almost useless cameras put there just to avoid anyone complaining of their absence (only useful for Skype)

armored operating system and optimized to be usable with scarce components

durable battery (up to 13 consecutive hours of use) but without fast charging (4 hours to recharge it)

I mean everything is almost perfect, even it has speakers that they literally make sparksI’m watching Ozark every night and it’s really comfortable, light, you see very well even if it’s not the best for my Netflix HD subscription, but that’s for what it costs and for what it’s built with, it’s squeezed to the 100%.

Still, Fire OS needs improvement, that is, I just can’t make sense of it, there are ROMs like Lineage OS, without the Gapps package, which would run better, and above all with the possibility of being able to install the Google application package in the future.

In reality, this choice would only make sense if you tried to make the most of the closed advertising system, without letting Google bloatware enter, because Google’s mandatory ads are bloatware, and intrusive, but Amazon has not removed it for this. In my opinion it has to do with Amazon’s personalized and ad-hoc adswithout having to go through Google’s expensive ad system.

Obviously though, you pay the price, because many apps don’t exist in the Amazon app store, so a little price advantage goes into this dubious thing. The other thing that really made me turn up my nose is the absurd charging time, due to the choice not to put the fast charge. Now I honestly don’t know how much it would have affected the final cost, but it doesn’t really make sense.

That is, if I had to choose whether or not to pay 20 € more for fast charging, I would not think twice. We are not talking about a small difference, but in 30 minutes maximum against 4 hours! Exactly the same problem that Apple never solved, but that hasn’t existed in Android devices for years.

But there is one thing that raises the price-quality threshold to an unattainable point even for much more expensive devices, and that is Amazon’s unconditional assistance. No company in the world can compete with Amazon in this. In fact, buying directly from the manufacturer is suicide nowadays. Bought and sold by Amazon is a mantra!

