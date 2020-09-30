M.it Respect, but don’t panic: Anyone who talks to experts from fire services and the insurance industry will experience a sober risk assessment of vehicle fires involving electric cars. This stands out pleasantly from the exaggerated discussion on social media. The Institute for Loss Prevention and Loss Research (IFS) of public insurers, for example, assumes that the number of electric car fires will only increase because the number of registered vehicles is also increasing. The General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV) states: “In our assessment, electric cars do not pose a higher fire risk than vehicles with internal combustion engines.”

What if the battery does catch fire after all, for example after an accident? The fire brigades have developed strategies for this which they are constantly adapting. “But in the end these are just burning cars,” says Jörg Heck. The engineer is fire chief inspector and operations manager in the senior technical service of the Wiesbaden professional fire brigade. He has been dealing with the subject for a long time. His specialist book “Alternative vehicle drives in fire service operations” was first published in 2018, and an updated new edition is being planned. “A fear of battery fires in hybrid and electric cars is not justified to the extent that one is currently experiencing it in public,” says Heck, objectively classifying the situation.

“These vehicles burn differently”

In the event of a battery fire, it is important that plenty of water reaches the lithium-ion cells. It should not only smother the flames, but also cool them at the same time. This is also an important prerequisite for avoiding reignition, even if there are no more flames to be seen. Because the processes behind a battery fire differ from fire with petroleum-based fuels, which can also be brought under control with extinguishing agents such as foam or powder. “These vehicles burn differently,” said the physicist Karl-Heinz Knorr, head of the Bremen fire brigade, in an interview at the end of 2019. However, the event is no more dangerous than the fire in passenger cars with internal combustion engines, underlined Knorr.

Electric vehicle fires often get a lot of media attention. At the moment, however, no one can precisely quantify how often they occur. All the more so, there are no relative figures because the proportion of battery-electric vehicles and hybrid cars is too low among all registered motor vehicles. According to the GDV, the number of car fires of all kinds that are registered as claims from full and partial comprehensive insurance has fluctuated around 16,000 in each case in recent years.

As much water as possible in the battery

And how do fire brigades get the chemical process of a battery fire under control so that it does not spread to the entire battery and lead to thermal runaway? The goal described above of cooling the battery with as much water as possible can be achieved through sheer quantity or through targeted introduction. The maximum solution is to put the vehicle “in the bathroom”, in other words in a container filled with water.

However, it is also possible to bring the extinguishing water into the battery as directly as possible in order to achieve a greater effect. The vehicle manufacturers could also help here, says Jörg Heck and points to Renault as a positive example: The French brand has built extinguishing openings with fuses in batteries. This makes it easier to reach the inside of the battery in the event of a fire.

Fire brigades train their staff

Other strategies rely on so-called extinguishing lances. And innovative approaches such as the Libarescue textile skin from Gelkoh come from industry. According to the manufacturer, it consists of a self-extinguishing fabric and is intended to reliably prevent the risk of vehicles re-igniting after the first successful extinguishing.

Parallel to the increasing number of registrations for electric cars, training courses on the subject of electric mobility are also increasing at fire departments. Corresponding documents are available from professional associations and fire brigade schools. And some of the necessary knowledge can also be accessed via established media. For example, rescue data sheets also provide information about which battery is installed where in a certain vehicle type. That is why it is so important that fire brigades can call up all of the data sheets in action. The Wiesbaden professional fire brigade has tablets with the current information on the vehicle.