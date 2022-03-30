The German Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, in collaboration with car manufacturers Audi, Cupra, Seat, Skoda and VW, has launched a recall for up to 111,321 cars.

According to the manufacturers, a fire can be caused by an insufficiently solid fastening of the plastic engine cover under the hood. It can come off on certain vehicles and come into contact with hot surfaces in the engine compartment.

Melting cover material

According to the ministry and the manufacturers of the Volkswagen Group, there is a chance that the cover material will melt, after which this molten material can come into contact with very hot surfaces, such as the exhaust turbo. This could cause a fire in the engine compartment. During the recall, the cover will be removed as a precaution. So far, 16 incidents have been reported with property damage and/or personal injury.

According to the VW group, 111,321 vehicles may be affected worldwide, about half of which are in Germany. It is not known how many cars are involved in the Netherlands. At Audi, this concerns 6320 vehicles of the TT and Q3 series from the years 2020 to 2022. For Cupra, this concerns 30,467 vehicles of the Ateca, Formentor and Leon models from the production period 2021-2022. See also Actor Kharatyan shared his memories of Kuravlev

Majority at Volkswagen

Worldwide there are 798 vehicles of the Tarraco model from the 2021-2022 production period at Seat and 15,636 vehicles of the Kodiaq, Octavia and Superb models from the 2020 to 2022 production period at Skoda. the models Arteon, Golf, Tiguan, T-Roc and Passat from the production period 2020 to 2022 have been recalled.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.