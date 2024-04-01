Monday, April 1, 2024
by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fire hay | A car and a bus collided in a tunnel intended for public transport only

One person was slightly injured in a collision between a car and a bus in Helsinki. The driver of the passenger car is suspected of a crime.

Bus and a car crashed on Monday afternoon in Paloheinä, Helsinki. The police received a report about Kolar shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The collision took place in Paloheinäntunnel. The passenger car had driven in the oncoming lane.

Paloheinäntunneli is a tunnel over a kilometer long intended for public transport only. It is used by trunk line 560.

The clearance work for the head-on collision hindered traffic for a few hours.

One the person on the bus was slightly injured in the collision. Emergency services also checked other people on the spot, but no one needed hospital treatment.

The police arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of grossly endangering traffic safety. A preliminary investigation has been started.

The incident was reported earlier MTV News.

