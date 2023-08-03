The end of the disaster situation seems to be in sight for the burning freighter Fremantle Highway off the Dutch coast. Last week the ship caught fire about 16 kilometers from Schiermonnikoog and Ameland. According to Rijkswaterstaat the situation on board is now stable. Today the towing of the Fremantle Highway has started. The destination is Eemshaven, where the damage to the freighter and its cargo is calculated.

While waiting for the unloading of the wrecked ship spoke Automotive News Europe with economist Patrick Anderson. According to him, the damage caused by the fire on the cargo ship could amount to 330 million dollars. That is converted slightly more than 300 million euros. ‘It seems likely that all the cars will be a total loss after a few days of fire and [dat het] very difficult to save another car out of this,” says Anderson.

After the burning and sinking of the Felicity Ace in 2022, Anderson called for a safety investigation into the commercial shipping of cars. Porsches, Audis, Bentleys and Lamborghinis were lost on that freighter last year. Even then there were some electric cars with lithium-ion batteries on the deck. A total of 4,000 cars sank.

What cars are on the Fremantle Highway?

Since the fire broke out and the Fremantle Highway hit the headlines, different numbers have been communicated about the number of cars on board. Last Friday, the carrier K-Line gave a definite answer about the exact number: there are a total of 3,783 cars on the freighter. Of these, 498 are electric (instead of the 25 EVs communicated at the beginning). K-Line is not allowed to say anything about which cars are on the ship.

Fortunately, car brands and other parent companies have reacted to the news. That’s how Mercedes wears it Bloomberg let them know that there are 300 Mercedes on the ship. BMW has also confirmed that there are cars of the brand on board the Fremantle Highway. In all, hundreds of BMWs and Minis would be shipped on the freighter that caught fire.

Stellantis says there are no cars of its brands on board. The same goes for Ford, Nissan and Renault. Toyota, in turn, says it is ‘unlikely’ that there are cars of the Japanese brand on the burning freighter. Volkswagen then reports that the brand cannot say anything about it. Tesla does not yet want to respond to questions from the media. Perhaps more will be announced about this later.