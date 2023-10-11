A strong fire broke out in one of its parking lots has forced all flights to be suspended at Luton airport, north of London, and to ask travelers not to approach the site.

According to a statement released by the airport, the emergency and firefighting services moved to the terminal 2 parking lot to put out a fire that spread among the parked vehicles.

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and We ask people not to travel to the airport at this time.”he pointed out the airfield in his note.

Videos spread on social networks show how The upper floors of the building are consumed by flames.



According to the East of England ambulance service, cited by the BBC, no casualties have been reported so far.

At least 10 fire trucks have traveled to the scene, continuing with the work of extinguishing the fire, according to the Bedfordshire Fire Brigade, which points out that 80% of the third floor of the car park has been affected.

Luton is located about 50 kilometers north of London and is used mainly by low-cost airlines such as Easyjet or Ryanair.

