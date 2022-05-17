Through a press release issued by the official website of Fire Force, it was revealed that the anime adaptation will return with a third season on an unknown date. Along with the announcement of this new season, it was also revealed that a new video game dedicated to the series is currently in development.

You can find more details about the recently announced video game in the dedicated news.

In its two seasons, the anime of FIRE FORCE aired in dubbed version in Italian on the network Italy 2 from Mediasetthen switch to the channel ANiME GENERATION from Yamato Video present on the platform Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network