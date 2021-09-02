The animated series of FIRE FORCE, released in Japan in 2019, will air on the digital channel Italy 2 with dubbing in Italian. The first five episodes, as confirmed by Mediaset, will be broadcast Wednesday 8 September starting at 9.10 pm, and the weekly appointment is set for every Wednesday.

Below we present the titles and synopses of the first five episodes (source: Sky TV guide).

S1 Ep1 Shinra Kusakabe enlisted – On his first day with the 8th Brigade of the Fire Force, Shinra Kusakabe meets his new companions and begins to fulfill his promise to become a hero.

– On his first day with the 8th Brigade of the Fire Force, Shinra Kusakabe meets his new companions and begins to fulfill his promise to become a hero. S1 Ep2 The heart of a firefighter – Arthur Boyle, the self-styled ‘King of the Knights’, arrives at the 8th Brigade and immediately tensions arise between him and Shinra.

– Arthur Boyle, the self-styled ‘King of the Knights’, arrives at the 8th Brigade and immediately tensions arise between him and Shinra. S1 Ep3 The games of the firefighter recruits – Shinra and Arthur compete in the Firefighter Recruit Games, a competition to test the skills of newcomers.

– Shinra and Arthur compete in the Firefighter Recruit Games, a competition to test the skills of newcomers. S1 Ep4 The hero and the princess – The 8th Brigade accidentally receives a call to rescue a dog trapped in a tree, to which Shinra and Arthur respond.

– The 8th Brigade accidentally receives a call to rescue a dog trapped in a tree, to which Shinra and Arthur respond. S1 Ep5 The battle breaks out – After the intervention of the 5th Brigade, Iris goes to question their captain, Hibana, but is taken prisoner.

Below we propose the trailer and the Italian cast.

Andrea Oldani Shinra Kusakabe

Patrizio Prata Akitaru Obi

Diego Baldoin Takehisa Hinawa

Giulia Maniglio Iris

Elisa Giorgio Maki Oze

Ezio Vivolo Arthur Boyle

Giada Bonanomi Tamaki Kotatsu

Beatrice Caggiula Princess Hibana

The anime series of FIRE FORCE arrived in Italy in simulcast thanks to Yamato Video, and it’s available for free viewing with Italian subtitles. The manga from which it is drawn, written and drawn by Atsushi Ōkubo (SOUL EATER), is published in Italy by Planet Manga.

Source: Mediaset, Sky TV