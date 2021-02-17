Just when you thought you had already seen it all in the manga of Fire force, the author takes a measure that many fans are not understanding or, failing that, they believe that the creator of this series has already lost his mind.

You’ll see, Fire force It is an original work by Atsushi Okubo (Soul Eater) and tells us about the world after the Great Disaster in which the Earth was consumed in flames, several nations were destroyed and almost the entire planet ended up uninhabitable.

Then in Fire force a series of ‘firemen’ fight some people who turn into ‘human hells’. Well, it’s a certainly ‘interesting’ series of ‘good guys’ against demons. Go! What we are used to, it is a traditional ‘shonen’.

The thing is, the most recent manga of Fire force broke everything fans knew, as it turned into a kind of Live Action. According to fans, the world we live in is the one before Great disaster and what you see at the end of the last chapter of the story is a representation of that ‘reality’ and that is why we have some Live Action type pages.

Of course, in social networks from Japan it is possible to see comments that question what just happened to the manga and why it happened. Fire force It is a trend right now and for the weirdest reasons that very few can explain.

Fire Force, will it have a new season?

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Fire force has 26 volumes and has been published since September 23, 2015 in the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine of Kadokawa. That is, it has already turned into a certainly long story.

Now the anime of Fire force It has two seasons and the most recent one ended in December 2020. This gives us to understand that they could well prepare a third or wait for the manga to conclude once and for all so that the animated series raises an end once and for all all.

We’ll see what happens with Fire force In the not too distant future. It would also be great to see these last pages of the manga recreated in an animation. Surely the audience would end up with more questions than answers. Follow the conversation in social networks and stay in EarthGamer.



