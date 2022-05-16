The usual leaks from Japanese magazines by ryokutya2089who reports that a video game dedicated to the series FIRE FORCE from Atsushi Ohkubo is currently in development, with Mrs. Green Apple struggling with the creation of the theme song.

Although no information is yet available on the platforms for which the game is intended, the well-known leaker reports that this should be released for the airing period of the third season of the anime. Unfortunately, however, at the moment there is still no news on the start period of Season 3, which is still in production.

It will not be the first video game dedicated to the work of Ohkubo: in 2020 the title for mobile debuted in Japan FIRE FORCE: Battle of the Flame Roadwhich for its gameplay was inspired by the first ending of the second season of the anime.

In Italy, the anime of FIRE FORCE is proposed in a version dubbed by Yamato Videowhile the manga is published by Sandwiches under the label Planet Manga. Here is a brief introduction to the story:

In a world where people transform into fire monsters, special units of firefighters have been set up to cope with immense threats. The Tokyo Eighth Brigade is one of them… and Fire Force tells its story!

Source: ryokutya2089 Street Siliconera