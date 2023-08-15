Fire | Fire in an apartment building in Helsinki – the neighbors called for help, the resident was taken to the hospital

The fire did not have time to spread to other apartments, and no other residents of the house had to be evacuated.

One a person was injured in an apartment fire the night before Tuesday in Helsinki’s Pohjois Haaga, according to a press release from the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The rescue service was alerted to Adolf Lindfors road at half past one in the night.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the residents of the house who smelled a burnt cart called the emergency center.

The fire had started in one apartment, the resident of which was saved by smoke divers. He was transported to the hospital due to symptoms of smoke inhalation.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the fire did not have time to spread from the apartment to other parts of the building, and there was no need to evacuate other residents.

“The target apartment was in an uninhabitable condition,” the fire marshal said by phone.

The apartment was located on the sixth floor of a high-rise building.

Eight units were dispatched to the scene. The cause of the fire is being investigated.