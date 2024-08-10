Emergencies Ministry: Load-bearing structures of a house in Kursk were not damaged after a Ukrainian missile fell

The supporting structures of a residential building in Kursk, where a downed missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell, are not damaged. The fire has been extinguished, the regional headquarters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported in Telegram-channel.

An earlier shot down Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building, causing a fire. This was reported by the acting head of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov.