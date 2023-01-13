Firefighters completely extinguished the fire at the site of a gas pipeline explosion in the Pasvalsky district of Lithuania. This was announced on Friday, January 13, by the operator of the Lithuanian gas networks Amber Grid.

“The gas transportation system at the scene consists of two parallel gas pipelines going towards Latvia. The incident occurred on one of them, while the other pipeline was not damaged, ”the company commented on the situation.

It is noted that the gas caught fire during the incident and burned for about four hours until the blue fuel in the damaged section of the gas pipeline burned out. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the incident.

It is specified that the gas supply to the gas pipeline was stopped immediately after the incident.

The operator also said that gas is supplied to the Pasvalsky district and other consumers in the north of the country through a parallel gas pipeline. On the same evening, the gas supply to Latvia was restored.

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating the possible causes of the incident, the operator added. There is no information about any intentional damage to the pipeline infrastructure by third parties.

A gas explosion at a pipeline section in Lithuania became known earlier in the day. Arriving at the scene, police officers reported that “an open fire was burning about 50 meters high.”

After the incident, the Šiauliai-Pakruojis-Pasvalis road was closed, traffic was carried out along the bypass road.