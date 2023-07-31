Fire is one of the protagonists of summer 2023. The fires that have affected many areas in Europe, such as Sicily and the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu, have filled the front pages of the newspapers. In addition to bringing danger to life and inconvenience to logistics and transport, the repeated fires also bring great damage to the surrounding environment . This is confirmed by a study by Yes but (Italian Society of Environmental Medicine) who states that the CO2 emissions caused by forest fires in Europe and the United Kingdom in 2022 were equal to those produced by ten million cars .

fires on the rise

—

According to Effis data (European forest fire information systemEuropean Forest Fire Information System) fires in Europe in 2022 were well 2,709, a number three times higher than the average recorded in the last 17 years. The high number of fires has various origins, starting from climate change and increasing drought, to the difficult-to-monitor phenomenon of arson. The numbers Yes but, in any case, they are eloquent: the fires in the Old Continent and in the United Kingdom in 2022 produced 9 million tons of CO2. A figure, as previously anticipated, equal to the emissions of 10 million cars in the equivalent period. The pollution from the fires did not reach certain peaks since 2007.