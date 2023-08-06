Several fires are underway in the province of South Sardinia on this hot Sunday in August

After the many fires that broke out a few weeks ago in most of southern Italy, between Sicily and Puglia, the emergency seemed to have subsided but in these hours the woods and scrub of southern Sardinia they have returned to burning and, thanks to the strong wind that has blown over the entire region since yesterday, there are fears that it will be impossible to keep the fires under control.

The alarm went off late yesterday evening for a great fire of Mediterranean maquis in the locality of San Priamo, a hamlet of San Vito in the province of South Sardinia. The flames, despite the sudden intervention of the firefighters, spread to the neighbor until the neighbor Feraxi, in the territory of the municipality of Castiadas, reaching the point of threatening scattered houses and farms.

The damage already reported in the area — At the moment, the most serious damage is being counted in the Feraxi area: four farms were damaged in the fire and several citrus groves and a farm were destroyed in the flames. In the same hours, however, other fires broke out such as the one in Capoterra, which was tamed in a few hours while the flames were threatening a rest home, or like the one that developed this morning between Elmas and Assemini.

The fire between Posada and Siniscola — Also in the morning, other fires broke out in Villamassargia and near Quartu Sant’Elena, in the province of Cagliari, but what is most worrying at the moment occurred between Posada and Siniscola: the streets threatened by the flames were promptly evacuated, as were some homes that could be affected by the fire in the next few hours.

Today the heads of the Civil Protection requested the dispatch of three Canadairs from the Ciampino base and one from Sicily to provide maximum support to the firefighters at work in Sardinia, bringing the total number of firefighting planes operating all over the Island today.

Salvatore Moremayor of Muravera, has already announced his intention to declare a state of calamitythreatening legal action: “One thing is certain: the damages are very serious for our territory, a wound that will not be easy to heal. We will proclaim a state of calamity but we will not stop there: the Municipality will present a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office against unknown Those responsible for this wickedness must be severely punished”.