Nintendo has released the second trailer dedicated to the houses available in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopesarriving on June 24. The protagonists of the video, which you will find at the end of the article, are the Black Eagles of the Adrestian Empire headed by Edelgard. The house is also made up of Hubert, Dorothea, Bernadetta, Ferdinand, Caspar, Petra And Linhardt.

Before leaving the trailer, I remind you that if you missed it, you can recover the video presentation of the Blue Lions of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus. Good vision.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – Adrestian Empire

Join the heroes of Fire Emblem: Three Houses for epic battles in a war-torn Fódlan. Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and other characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses make their return to show off their prowess in battle. Unleash devastating combos and spectacular special moves in intense real-time combat. Take down hordes of enemies in hand-to-hand combat with Edelgard’s ax or Dimitri’s spear, or target them from a distance with Claude’s bow. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes lands on Nintendo Switch on June 24th. A limited edition of the game will be available from the same date and will include an artbook, a fabric map of the Fódlan, a set of five acrylic figurines and a set of postcards of the characters, as well as the game card.

Source: Nintendo