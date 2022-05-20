Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes it shows itself with a new one trailer dedicated toAdrestian Empirehome to the House of Black Eagles of Edelgard and their Scarlet Fire.

We are talking about one of the three factions to which we will be able to choose to join during the campaign of the game, as we have illustrated in the preview with everything we know about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Beyond this variation on the RPG-style theme, the gameplay by Three Hopes will follow the tradition of Musou and will therefore catapult us into spectacular one-on-a-thousand battles in which to defeat the opponents with our moves.

A decidedly proven formula, perhaps too much, but which historically has proven to give its best just when it engages with this kind of spin-off. Will this be the case? We will find out on June 24th.