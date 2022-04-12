Nintendo has posted a new one on its YouTube channel trailer from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Three Houses musou spin-off coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch this summer. Today’s video, which you can view in the player above, focuses mainly on the characters and game mechanics of the Koei Tecmo title.

The video opens by presenting a mysterious mercenary (but apparently we will be able to determine her gender) known on the battlefields as Ashen Demon. Next we are offered an overview of the main characters of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, including the protagonist Shez, Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and other characters that fans of the series have already known in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

The second part of the video instead offers us a taste of some of the features of the gameplay, such as the deployment and management of the units in the field, the system “Adjutants“that allows you to perform powerful couple attacks and all the pre-battle dynamics, such as the exploration of the base camp and the possibility of training with one-on-one fights or letting the protagonist learn a new class.

Before leaving, we remind you that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will be available starting from June 24 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.