No series like Dynasty Warriors of Koei Tecmo has generated so many spin-offs: this formula of mass fighting seems to be able to be applied to virtually any franchise, and at Nintendo it has happened both with The Legend of Zelda that with Fire Emblem. It seemed difficult to adapt a turn-based strategy to the key-smashing battles of the Warriorsbut already in 2017 with the first Fire Emblem Warriors the result was satisfactory, allowing the heroes of several episodes of the very long Nintendo saga to find themselves in a single choral title. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopesinstead, it examines the setting and the protagonists of a single game of Fire Emblemthe latest released on Switch: Three Houses. We are in a parallel reality in which the three heads of the academy houses of Three Houses they have become rulers of their respective kingdoms, and the protagonist of that story, Byleth, is our archenemy. As a hero or a heroine we will have to team up with the other heroes to put an end to the threat that aims to destroy the continent of Fodlan.

The structure of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the usual: impersonating one of the heroes available, which increase with the progress of the story, we will have to make our way through hundreds of enemies by taking out soldiers and higher ranks until we conquer the various territories and move to the next area. Each character has their own special moves, devastating combos and unique abilities. Two elements typical of Fire Emblem: the final death of allies in battle in the event of a KO, which can also be deactivated at the beginning of the game to make the experience easier, and the famous triangle of weapons, according to which the sword beats the ax that beats the spear beating the sword. These are two single aspects that really make a difference, igniting in the fans of Fire Emblem old memories and differentiating this enough Three Hopes from others Warriors.

Three Houses it is one of the best Fire Emblem always, and it can’t fail to see characters like Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude on the screens of Switch. However, the story is absolutely not at the level of the original and indeed at times it appears confused and inconsistent. The real problem with the game, however, lies in the technical implementation. Hundreds of characters on the screen, explosions, pyrotechnic moves: everything is there, but faded and at times below 30fps, with a graphics engine that denounces all its years and offers no improvements compared to the previous chapter. The technical realization does not compromise the playability, however, which remains the frenzied and pleasant one typical of the Warriors. If you are a fan of both series there is nothing to add: the game is discreet and manages to entertain. Otherwise, there is no doubt: Fire Emblem has seen better days.

Format: Switch publisher: Nintendo, Koei Tecmo Developer: Omega Force, Intelligent Systems Vote: 7/10