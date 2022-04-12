Nintendo has released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopesnext coming June 24 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to get acquainted with Shezmain protagonist of the title, as well as its most formidable rival: the Ashen Scourge.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that if you want to know more about the game you can find many details in our previous article.

A limited edition will be released at the same time as the game’s launch on June 24, 2022

April 12, 2022 – Players will be able to discover the fate of three great powers when Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopesan original story set in the familiar universe of Fire Emblem: Three Houseswill come out for Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022. The trailer Fates Intertwined: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three by Hopes (Nintendo Switch) introduces the main protagonist Shez and his most formidable enemy, Ashen Scourge, along with the most well-known main characters, as well as showcasing new gameplay elements.

In this new story, the future rulers of the three nations that rule Fódlan meet Shez, a mercenary on a mission. How will this chance encounter change the continent’s future? Players will guide Shez through this as-yet-unedited story and its three divergent paths.

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players can explore the camp and interact with allies before joining the fray. It is possible to enjoy workouts, tasty meals and conversations together, strengthen bonds and unlock new skills that could turn the tide of battle.

Players can issue orders to allies in real time as they attack hordes of enemies. Some strategic elements of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, like the Assistant. Allies can protect the player and help them unleash powerful moves called Partner Specialties.

Armed forces can be maneuvered around the map by keeping an eye on targets. Extra events can also be found on the map, such as the appearance of points to be inspected, the merchant Anna selling valuables, and more.

Character classes can be freely changed to be prepared for any encounter with enemies. The unique traits of companions with different classes can be used for a variety of tactical combinations.

There Limited Edition of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will be released on June 24, 2022 along with the standard version of the game and includes an artbook, a fabric map of Fódlan, a set of five acrylic figurines and a set of postcards of the characters, as well as the game card.

